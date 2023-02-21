INEC AND THE 2023 GENERAL ELECTION





Bob MajiriOghene Etemiku

reckons the electoral body has prepared relatively well for the elections

Many Nigerians believe that election is democracy and democracy is elections. What has seemingly helped to establish that maxim or belief in the hearts and minds of many of our people is that quip that says that voting is our civic responsibility. Part of the problem with that kind of emblematic statement, and particularly with its framers heretofore is that voting on election day has been made to look as if it is the only area of responsibility for civilians and the general populace. Yes, voting is one of our responsibilities as stakeholders but certainly not the only one of them.

We are making this clarification for the benefit of our people, and to make it clear that even though elections is one very important aspect of the processes that usher in a democracy, it is not the silver bullet that we all think it is. We have observed over the years that our people are hardly…





Source: Thisday Newspaper