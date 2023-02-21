Irabor: We Are Good to Go with Saturday’s Elections





•Meets service chiefs, heads of DIA, NIA, DSS behind closed-doors

•Says trouble makers will get bloody nose

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Lucky Irabor, yesterday, declared that the Armed Forces of Nigeria were prepared to ensure a secured general election, starting this Saturday.

He spoke after a meeting with military service chiefs and other security chiefs including the Inspector-General of Police, Director-General of DSS, Director-General of NIA and the Chief of Defence Intelligence (CDI) ahead of the elections.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, Irabor reassured Nigerians that the armed forces and other security agencies were ready to provide a safe and secure environment for the elections.

He said the purpose of the meeting was to review security arrangements for the elections and develop action plans to ensure that the exercise was held under a peaceful atmosphere.

“We have just finished the meeting. The…





Source: Thisday Newspaper