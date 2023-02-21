Nasir El-Rufai Has Declared War on Nigeria





THE ALTERNATIVE

By Reno Omokri

Nasir el-Rufai is someone I know very closely. He is extremely intelligent, but his intelligence is governed by ego, not conscience. He is capable of anything. If you make the mistake of voting for Bola Tinubu in five days’ time, el-Rufai will lead a cabal that will control you.

Because Bola Tinubu does not have the strength of personality to resist people like Nasir el-Rufai.

And if you are wondering why Nasir el-Rufai is desperately against an Atiku Presidency, I will tell you. Nasir was a struggling young man in the late 90s. United States diplomatic cables, leaked by Wikileaks, have since exposed that he was just a taxi guy before President Obasanjo rose to power.

Now, how did he go from a taxi guy to a powerbroker? The short answer is Atiku Abubakar.

The then vice President of Nigeria took a liking to el-Rufai and elevated him to the position of Director General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises, an agency that was…





Source: Thisday Newspaper