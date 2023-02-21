Nigeria’s Elections is Closely Monitored, Says UK





*Calls for proactive intervention to calm tensions, prevent violence

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The United Kingdom Government has expressed the importance it attaches to Nigeria’s elections, insisting that the country matters and that the run up to the elections is closely monitored.

It also promised to continue to work closely with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the civil liberty organisations to ensure that the forthcoming elections are peaceful and credible, and called for proactive intervention to calm any tensions and prevent violence in the periods before, during and after the elections.

The UK’s Minister of State for Development & Africa, The Right Hon Andrew Mitchell, in a statement he issued on Tuesday ahead of Nigeria’s 2023 general election, said: “Nigeria matters to the UK, and we are following the run up to these Presidential, National Assembly and Gubernatorial elections very closely. Over the last two months I have met…





Source: Thisday Newspaper