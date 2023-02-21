Old Banknotes: APC Govs Provoking Anarchy, Says Atiku





•Their inciting comments emboldening people to attack banks

•Sympathises with citizens over hardship

•Protesting youths set banks, IBEDC, INEC offices ablaze in Ogun

• APC campaign: Inconsistent Atiku can’t offer leadership Nigeria needs

James Sowole in Abeokuta, Onyebuchi Ezigbo, Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja, Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa, Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo and Ugo Aliogo in Lagos

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has accused governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) of preparing the ground for anarchy in the country through their virulent utterances and outright confrontation posture over the naira redesign project of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

In a statement by his Special Assistant on Public Communications Mr. Phrank Shaibu, the PDP candidate, sympathised with Nigerians over the hardship they were facing over the naira scarcity, which was having…





Source: Thisday Newspaper