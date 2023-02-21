Old Naira: Kaduna, Others Want Malami, Emefiele Jailed for Contempt 





Alex Enumah in Abuja

Three states of Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara already in legal battle with the federal government over the demonization policy have commenced a contempt proceeding against the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami (SAN) and the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele, for their alleged failure to obey the order of the Supreme Court extending the deadline for the use of old N200, N500 and N1,000 banknotes.

In the fresh documents filed before the Supreme Court, the applicants cautioned the AGF and Emefiele about the consequences of their continued failure to comply with the apex court’s order made on February 8.

Already, the plaintiffs have applied for the Notice of Contempt (Form 48) which has been issued against Malami and Emefiele by the Chief Registrar of the apex court.

It was learnt that the documents form part of the processes now awaiting the Supreme Court’s consideration when proceedings…





Source: Thisday Newspaper