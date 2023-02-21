Old Notes: Aisha Buhari Denies Posting Fake CBN Statement on Instagram Page, Says Her Account Has Been Hacked





Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, has denied authorship of a post claiming that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had extended validity period for old N,1000 and N500 notes till May 1, 2023.

The said message, which was later tagged as fake news by the CBN, had been sighted on the First Lady’s verified Instagram handle on Tuesday, but was later pulled down after a while, as it had been labelled as fake news.

According to the fake press release: “Due to the current and unpleasant situation happening in Nigeria, In line with Mr. President. After having a closed meeting with him on the 20th of February, 2023, Central Bank Of Nigeria (CBN) has been directed to ONLY reissue and recirculate the old N200, N500 and N1000 banknotes and this is expected to circulate as legal tender for 70 days up to May 1, 2023. Members of the public should therefore continue to spend the old notes”.

In another post on the same verified Instagram handle, Mrs…





Source: Thisday Newspaper