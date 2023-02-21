Osinbajo: Those Managing Nigeria’s Oil Must Account for Crude Oil Theft





.Says addressing crude oil theft, sabotage major concern of govt

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has declared that tackling crude oil theft and sabotage remains a major concern of the Federal Government saying those in charge must be accountable because, besides economic consequences, institutional and personal reputations are at stake.

Speaking Tuesday in Abuja as a Special Guest at a Stakeholders Conference on Oil Theft and Losses in Nigeria, Osinbajo stressed that so grievous a crime cannot simply be a subject of summitry; “people must do their jobs and if they are unable to do them, then there must be an accounting for such failures. Institutional and personal reputations are at stake.”

He expressed concern that “oil theft and sabotage of oil and gas assets are a clear and present danger to our economy and national security.

Not only do they pose a serious threat to oil exploration and our energy economy, but they also impact negatively…





