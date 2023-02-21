Self-rule: Bauchi’s  Ethnic Group Demands Actualisation of Chiefdom





Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The people of Zaar/Sayawa nation in Bauchi State last weekend organised a one-day prayer rally in Tafawa Balewa town of the state to seek divine intervention for the actualisation of the long-agitated Zaar/Sayawa chiefdom.

The organisers of the prayer with the theme: ‘Be Involved and Say the Truth’, Zaar Youth Development Association (ZAYODA), lamented after many years of struggle for self-determination, successive administrations in Bauchi State have failed or refused to do justice to their plights despite being bonafide citizens of the state.

Speaking during the prayer rally on a mountain known as Pusji (black stone), the National Chairman of ZAYODA, Ga’Allah Daniel, said: “Having waited for long, even after recommendations of Justice Babalakin Commission of Inquiry almost 31 years ago, the government needed to appreciate the sacrifices of his people and actualise the chiefdom in the spirit of justice and fairness.

“We demand…





Source: Thisday Newspaper