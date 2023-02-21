So Energy Ghana Celebrates Customers, Plans Robust Retail Expansion





Leading oil and gas marketing company in Ghana, So Energy Limited, has reiterated its commitment to giving more customers access to top-notch customer experience through strategic retail expansion and exceptional fuel solutions.

A Sahara Group company, So Energy, currently has 12 branded retail outlets, widely acclaimed for their imposing designs, spacious service points, modern supermarkets, transparent product dispensing and maintenance advisory services.

A statement by the Head, Corporate Communications, Sahara Group Limited, Mr. Bethel Obioma, quoted the Managing Director, So Energy, Yvette Selormey, during the company’s Customer Appreciation event at some of its stations in Accra, as saying that the firm was delighted at being the preferred choice of Ghanaians for fuel solutions.

Selormey also stated that So Energy was currently exploring the establishment of more outlets to meet the growing demand across Ghana.

“Every day we receive heart-warming…





Source: Thisday Newspaper