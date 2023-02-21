Tenure Limit: Court Dismisses Suit Seeking Alkali’s Sack as IG





Alex Enumah in Abuja

Justice John Omotosho of the Federal High Court, Abuja on Tuesday dismissed a suit seeking the removal of Alkali Baba Usman as the Inspector General (IG) of Police.

The court dismissed the suit on the grounds that the plaintiff, Mr Micheal Idoko, lacked the necessary locus standi (legal authority) to bring the suit before the court in the first place.

Idoko had dragged President Muhammadu Buhari, Usman and three others to court challenging the continued stay of Usman in office from March 1, when he attains the mandatory retirement age of 60 years come March 1, 2023.

The other defendants are the Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Police Council and the Attorney General of the Federation.

The suit marked FHC/ CS/ 31/2023 was filed on his behalf by his lawyer, Chief James Onoja (SAN), wherein he had argued that Usman cannot continue to operate as IG because the office of Inspector General by law is occupied by a serving police officer.

Source: Thisday Newspaper