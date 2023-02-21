Yusuff: Mortar Isn’t Just About Aesthetics Aids Building’s Durability





Femi Yusuff is the Head of Mortar, Innovation & New Products Development for Lafarge Africa Plc., where he focuses on the use of Cement, Concrete, and Mortar materials in roads, buildings, and civil engineering structures. He discussed these processes with Bennett Oghifo

Works at Lafarge

Femi is currently focused on the use of Cement, Concrete, and Mortar materials in roads, buildings, and Civil engineering structures. Adapting the use of developing a mini scale model or sample product for testing and collecting data. This stage is preceded by desk study and research about the challenge and potential solutions, which includes the development and implementation of strategy in the Mortar business line.

Femi’s areas of expertise are as follows:

* Rigid pavement solutions development

* Project Manager & 3D Printing Expert

* Structural Engineering (Reinforced Concrete)

* Cement Soil stabilisation solutions

* Product Development

* Construction materials…





Source: Thisday Newspaper