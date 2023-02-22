3SC Official in Viral ‘Urinating Photo’ Banned, Club Fined





In the wake of a viral photograph of a Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) official urinating publicly on the pitch prior to their Match-day 9 fixture against Akwa United, the Interim Management Committee (IMC) has fined the club and suspended the official identified as Auwal Mohammed.

Head of Operations of the IMC, Davidson Owumi, in a Summary Jurisdiction notice sent to 3SC, charged the club for failing to control the conduct of their official and further admonished the Ibadan club’s management to take steps to curb an occurrence of such conduct in the future.

In two separate charges for breaches of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) Framework and Rules, the club was cited for breach of Rules C1 and C9.

“You are in breach of Rule C1 in that before the start of the Match-day 9 fixture between 3SC and Akwa United, “your Camp Commandant, Auwal Mohammed, was spotted urinating on the playing pitch which is a despicable act that is capable of bringing the game to…





Source: Thisday Newspaper