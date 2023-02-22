5,000 Youths Graduate from Uzodimma’s SkillupImo Project





About 5,000 youths in Imo State will today, graduate from a digital empowerment programme put in place by the Executive Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma.

The Minister, Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, is scheduled to attend the event being organised by the state in line with the federal government’s digital econony policy.

The project tagged: SkillUpImo Project, being implemented by the State’s Ministry of Digital Economy & E-Government, has the aim of equipping the citizens of Imo with top digital skills for the new world ecosystem pivoted on knowledge economy.

The SkillUpImo Project has the overarching target of upskilling, reskilling and training of 300, 000 Imo youths to acquire the 4th Industrial Revolution (4IR) skill-set needed to align with the evolving world.

The initiative is in line with the Imo Digital Economy Agenda (IDEA), which is mapped to last 2022-2026 with the aim of not only making Imo the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper