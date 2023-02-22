Atiku Ready for Governance, Says Dingyadi 





By Onuminya Innocent

As Nigerians decide who leads them for the next four years this Saturday, a member of the Media Advisory Committee of Atiku/Okowa Campaign Organization, Yusuf Abubakar Dingyadi is confident that the Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar is able and ready to take on that responsibility.

In an interview, Dingyadi, who is also the Senior Special Assistant on Media & Communications to the National Chairman of PDP, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, boasted that “Atiku, who is politically sound, physically fit, and economically intelligent”, is determined and focused to rescue Nigerians from their many woes if elected as president this Saturday.

To him, with the inclusion of competent Nigerians and other sound leaders of the party, Atiku will not lack good people to help him become successful President Nigerians need at this crossroads the nation has found itself under All Progressives Congress (APC).

He noted that young…





Source: Thisday Newspaper