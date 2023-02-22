Court Dismisses Suit against LP House of Reps Candidate in Oyo 





Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

A Federal High Court sitting in Ibadan and presided over by Justice Uche Nma Agomoh, Wednesday, dismissed a suit filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and three others seeking the order of the court to disqualify Mr. Adesoji Adedeji from participating in the February 25 election.

Adedeji is the House of Representatives candidate for the Labour Party (LP) in Ogo Oluwa/Surulere Federal Constituency.

The APC, in the suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/1748/22 filed alongside other plaintiffs namely Ajani Josiah, Chief Adewale Sunday and Adesiyan Semiu on September 30, claimed that Adedeji was nominated by LP and Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) in violation of Sections 30, 34 and 35 of the Electoral Act.

The plaintiffs then asked the court for an order to compel the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to bar Adedeji from participating in Saturday’s election, having been purportedly nominated by the two parties.

But delivering judgment…





Source: Thisday Newspaper