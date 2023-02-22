Court Orders Interim Forfeiture of N400m, Multi-billion Naira Assets in Lagos, Dubai Linked To Kogi Govt Officials





Wale Igbintade

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has granted an order of interim forfeiture of 14 properties in Lagos, Abuja, United Arab Emirates linked to the Kogi State Government by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Justice Nicholas Oweibo granted the interim forfeiture order Wednesday following an ex parte motion by Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) counsel, Mr. Rotimi Oyedepo, SAN.

Justice Oweibo also authorised the EFCC to confiscate the sum of N400million recovered from one Aminu Falala in connection with the alleged fraud.

EFCC prosecutor, Oyedepo told the judge that the application followed the EFCC’s probe of “damning intelligence of monumental fraud allegedly perpetrated by some principal officers of Kogi State Government and their cronies.”

The senior lawyer alleged that through the fraud “huge sums of money belonging to the Kogi State Government were fraudulently converted and used to either outrightly…





Source: Thisday Newspaper