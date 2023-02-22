Elections are Great but Not Without Limits





GUEST COLUMNIST

BY SAM AMADI

As Nigerians go to the poll, there is a national urgency on voting. The rhyme everywhere is that voting is everything. But the reason is that it is not so. Good elections have tremendous value. But it does not really guarantee that your economy grows, or that you reduce economic and political deprivation. While we work hard to institutional elections, we need to be wary of election fetishism.

Of course, there is good reason to talk up the importance of voting. Elections are now the heart of democracy. We have settled on electoral democracy in the complexities and incommensurability of human society. Democracy is about people ruling themselves. In Greek city state, Athens, it is possible for adult men to gather at the Agora to make laws. Each also takes turns to adjudicate at the imperium. It is reported that the longest time anyone acted as leader was less than a few hours. It was an absolute democracy minus the slaves, women and children…





Source: Thisday Newspaper