Expert Urges INEC to Carry Out Stress Test on BVAS Technology







Emma Okonji

With few days to the country’s presidential election, the Chief Executive Officer of New Horizons Nigeria, Mr. Tim Akano, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to conduct a stress test on Data-in-Motion or Data-in-Transit on the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), before the election.

Akano said the BIVAS test would ensure stronger security protection for data transmission before the general election slated for February 25th, 2023, since it would be the first time in the history of the country that live data would be used to determine who wins the presidential election and other elections.

He gave the advice, while speaking during this year’s World Data Privacy Day, organised recently by the Data and Knowledge Privacy Protection Initiative, with the theme: ‘Understanding Privacy and Online Risk in the Digital World Today.’

According to Akano, the inferno that can burn us as a country is the use of live data that is…





Source: Thisday Newspaper