Explosion Rocks  LG Secretariat in Kogi, Govt Vows to Fish out Perpetrators





Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

The residents of Obangede, woke up with a bang of explosion that consumed a cross section of Okehi Local Government Area’s (OLGA) secretariat on Monday.

The Kogi State Police Command has confirmed an explosion that rocked the administrative office of OLGA. It was suspected that unknown gunmen stormed the secretariat around 5 p.m. and planted explosion that ripped through the administrative block of the secretariat.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP. William Aya, explained yesterday that the command is on top of the situation.

Aya pointed out that officers have been deployed to the area to ascertain the extent of damages.

Reacting to the incident, the Kogi State Government condemned in the strongest terms, an explosion which affected a section of the OLGA, saying that the security agencies have been charged to unravel the masterminds of the attack.

According to the state government, preliminary findings have shown that no casualty…





Source: Thisday Newspaper