FCCPC Boss Advocates Domestication of Bill for  Quality Health Care Delivery





Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Executive Vice Chairman, Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), Mr. Babatunde Irukera, has canvassed for the domestication of the Patients’ Bill of Rights (PBRs) in the nation’s health institutions.

This, Irukera said, would go a long way to ensure better quality health care delivery in the country.

He told journalists yesterday in Ilorin, Kwara State’s capital, after visits to public and private health institutions in the state for domestication of the patients’ bill of rights in the facilities that domestication of patients’ rights in the nation’s health institutions would go a long way to instill confidence in patients.

He said: “There are certain standards and expectations from the medical practitioners and obligations of the patients.

“It is no use having structures with medical equipment when patients are not treated with empathy. People want a place when they feel welcomed and cared for…





Source: Thisday Newspaper