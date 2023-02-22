In Memory of Zainab Auwalu Yadudu





GUEST COLUMNIST

MARYAM AUWALYADUDU

We have all grown up to fondly call her Mama or, when in a frolic or indulgent mood, Uwanin Lawan. This day, (Rajab 27, 1444) February 18, 2023 marks the 40th day of Mama’s demise. She departed this world – on January 8, 2023 (Jumada Thani 17, 1444) with all of her offsprings and Baba by her side, peacefully and ceaselessly uttering the Kalimat Ashdhahada. Alhamdulillah, we were witnesses to that. May Allah, the compassionate and merciful, accept all her supplications and good deeds and overlook her shortcomings.

As your first daughter, you weaned me off so early but what am l to say other than Alhamdulillah. I now feel like a baby trying to take its wobbly first steps. I know I will walk and fall but eventually, with your prayers and legacy, I will walk tall. You have taught me to put our absolute trust in Allah in all our affairs, pray intensely in bad times and pray even harder in good times. I feel your soul looking over me…





Source: Thisday Newspaper