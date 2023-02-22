Just in: Rivers Federal Lawmaker Remanded on Prison Custody over Alleged Inciting Comment





Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

A Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Port Harcourt has remanded a Rivers State federal lawmaker, Ephraim Nwuzi in the correctional centre over alleged incitive comment ahead of the Saturday February 25 election in the state.

The lawmaker representing Etche/Omuma federal constituency in the House of Representatives, under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was arraigned in court Wednesday, by the state police command for allegedly inciting violence in a trending video.

THISDAY gathered that Nwuzi was arrested Wednesday morning, in his house in Chokocho, Etche when policemen with armoured vehicles forcefully broke into his house.

Few hours after the rumour of his arrest went viral, the supervising Assistant Inspector General of Police, Abutu Yaro, allegedly sent an invitation to the accused.

AIG Yaro who spoke through the state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Grace Iringe-Koko “condemned in all totality a…





Source: Thisday Newspaper