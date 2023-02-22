No Death Recorded as Gas Explosion Rocks Delta Community





Sylvester Idowu in Warri

A gas plant located at a residential area in Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State, last Monday night exploded, and created panic in Warri and Udu Council Areas.

The blast occurred at about 20.45 p.m. from a gas plant, Nelmic Gas Station, opposite Alaka junction near a parish of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).

No casualty was reported, but many residents scampered for their dear lives when the gas plant which was burning with huge flame suddenly exploded.

The bang shook the houses within the area, as people were seen scampering when the gas plant exploded into flames.

Some people were however said to have sustained severe injuries and we’re rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.

It was learnt that nearby buildings were badly damaged from the gas tanks that were flung from the plant site.

A resident said: “During the loud explosion, houses near the scene were shaken to their foundations, while the sound…





Source: Thisday Newspaper