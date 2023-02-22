On the Tone of Campaigns





BY KAYODE KOMOLAFE

As the presidential campaigns end tomorrow midnight, a lot of what has happened on the hustings and the public sphere in the last five months ought to be scrutinised. This is irrespective of what would be the result of balloting on Saturday.

Although this may appear to be a theoretical luxury given the ferment in the land towards the elections, yet such reflections are important for the future of liberal democracy. This is more so because some young persons, who are taking part in electioneering for the first time, may have the mistaken notion that what has been on display is normal.

To start with, all the presidential candidates who have traversed the country should be saluted for withstanding the rigour of campaigns. The logistical challenges surmounted by the candidates with their respective teams and supporters moving from one state to another…





