Polls: Katsina Shari’a Commission Warns against Violence, Thuggery





Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Shari’a Commission has warned residents of the state against indulging in violence, hooliganism, thuggery and other heinous acts capable of truncating the conduct of the February 25 and March 11 general election.

The Chairman of the Commission and state’s Grand Kadi, Dr. Muhammad Kabir Abubakar, who gave the warning while briefing journalists Wednesday, said Islam is totally against any activity aimed at intimidating, harassing or causing public nuisance.

Abubakar, who quoted different Quranic verses that are against violence and other social vices, said the Islamic religion encouraged people, no matter how they are aggrieved, to always follow due process and never take laws into their hands.

He said: “In Islam, people are duty bound to shun any activity which is likely to cause harm or nuisance to the public like mindless acts of thuggery in the name of politics or otherwise and indiscriminate posting of political…





Source: Thisday Newspaper