Power Shift to South Non-negotiable, Say Jonathan’s Kinsmen 





Udora Orizu in Abuja

Ahead of Saturday’s presidential election, kinsmen of former President Goodluck Jonathan, have again called on Nigerians to vote for a Southern President to ensure a balance.

The kinsmen who are members of

Citizens Network For Peace and Development in Nigeria (CNPDN), in a press statement signed by the National Secretary, Chief, Francis Okereke Wainwei, said Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the right fit the position.

He said the victory of Tinubu will strengthen and foster national unity and cohesion. He said their support is premised on track-record and capacity to prioritise the interests of Nigerians above his personal and sectional interests.

“Tinubu recently demonstrated this fact by standing on the side of the masses with respect to the current Naira scarcity being experienced nationwide,” the statement read.

Ir continued: “While the other frontline presidential candidates are hailing the Federal Government for the hardship Nigerians are…





Source: Thisday Newspaper