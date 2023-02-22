Premium Trust Bank Opens Outlet at  Redemption City





Rebecca Ejifoma

Nigeria’s fast-growing commercial institution, PremiumTrust Bank, has officially commenced business operations at the Redemption City, Ogun State.

In his opening remarks during the unveiling of the new branch, the Managing Director/CEO of PremiumTrust Bank, Mr Emmanuel Emefienim, thanked the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church Of God(RCCG), Enoch Adeboye, who presided over the ceremony, for his continuous support from inception.

Emefienim said: “In nine months of existence, we have won three awards; LeadershipP Most Innovative Bank (2022), BAFI Nigeria’s Fastest Growing Bank 2022, and BAFI Bank of the Year 2022 (Sports Development).

“We were the Lead Sponsor/Sole Banker to the 21st National Sports Festival. We co-sponsored and kitted Bayelsa Queens FC, who represented Nigeria at the CAF Women’s Champions League Competition in Morocco, where they returned with a Bronze Medal.”

Meanwhile, PremiumTrust also signed on two…





Source: Thisday Newspaper