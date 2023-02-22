Rivers AA Guber Candidate Supports Obi’s Presidential Bid





Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The governorship candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) in Rivers State, Dr. Dawari George, and his campaign organisation, the Bridge Campaign Organisation (BCO), have endorsed the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, for the February 25 election.

In a statement co-signed by George and Prof. Kiikpoye Aaron, in Port Harcourt Wednesday, the campaign director-general noted that prior to reaching the decision, a lot of issues were thrown up.

The BCO equally noted that it weighed the capacities of the leading candidates in the upcoming presidential election and the clarity of each candidate’s plans for the country.

The campaign organisation said: “Mr Peter Obi is distinguished as an experienced leader who has demonstrated his ability to create positive change in the lives of Nigerians.

“Ethnicity, religion and power rotation have topped the issues under consideration. Whether we consider ourselves,…





Source: Thisday Newspaper