Security Council: Presidential Poll will Hold as Scheduled on Saturday





* Says police, other security agencies ready for the election

* Buhari chats with INEC chairman

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The National Security Council (NSC) rose from its maiden meeting in 2023 on Wednesday with an assurance that the Presidential and National Assembly elections billed for Saturday, February 25, 2023 will hold as scheduled.

Briefing newsmen on the outcome of the meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Council Chambers of the State House, Abuja, the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, said the meeting was fully briefed by the Chief of Defence Staff, the three service chiefs, Inspector-General of Police (IG) and heads of other security agencies, about their readiness to provide the necessary security back-up for Saturday’s poll.

He said as a result of this, the council gave marching orders that the February 25 election should hold as planned.

According to him, the council’s meeting…





Source: Thisday Newspaper