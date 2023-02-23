5,000 APC, LP Members Collapse Structures into Atiku/Okowa Team





With less than 30 hours to the Presidential and National Assembly elections, no fewer than 5,000 members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Labour Party (LP) have collapsed their structures into the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The defectors, whose structures had all along worked for the APC and LP across the country, changed loyalty to the PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar at an event organised by the Atiku Youth World Outreach on Thursday in Abuja.

The spokesperson for the defectors, who came on the aegis of Concerned Nigerian Youths, Mr Uko Miracle, handed over the defectors to the PDP.

In his remarks, Miracle said that the youths decided to pledge their loyalty to Atiku because of his experience in governance.

He said: “Atiku is more experienced and has capacity, wisdom and self-will. He stands far above other candidates.

“Atiku has the self-will to drive Nigeria to the promised land.”

The Patron of the Youth Outreach, Maryam…





Source: Thisday Newspaper