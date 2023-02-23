Buhari, Gowon, Abdulsalami, Jonathan, Others Sue for Peaceful Elections





•18 parties, presidential candidates sign peace accord

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

Barely 48 hours to Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly elections in Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari; former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon; Chairman of the National Peace Committee and former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, and former president Goodluck Jonathan, have asked all candidates contesting at all levels to respect the choice of voters and accept the result of the election as would be announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at the end of the exercise.

Buhari and others spoke just as all the presidential candidates of the 18 political parties contesting the presidential election, yesterday, signed the last lap of the peace accord brokered by the National Peace Accord in Abuja.

Unlike the earlier stages of the peace accord, yesterday’s edition saw the signing of the accord by all the presidential candidates in person…





Source: Thisday Newspaper