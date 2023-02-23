Court Orders Substituted Service on Enugu APC Chair, Guber candidate – THISDAYLIVE

An Enugu State High Court on Wednesday ordered a substituted service on the chairman of the Enugu State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Ugochukwu Agballah and the governorship candidate, Chief Uche Nnaji, in a lawsuit by the Leader of the Concerned Enugu APC Members, Comrade Adolphus Ude, seeking an order of court compelling the duo to account for N2.5 billion party funds allegedly embezzled by them

The Court also ordered a substituted service on Ugochukwu Agballah in another suit instituted by Comrade Ude seeking to perpetually restrain Agballah from parading himself as the chairman of the APC in Enugu State.

The orders were made by Justice Kenneth Okpe following applications for substituted service by the plaintiff, Comrade Udeh. The plaintiff’s counsel, Iyobosa Izevbigie, told the trial judge that whereas the other defendant in the suits, APC, was served on February 16, 2023, all attempts to serve Ugochukwu Agballah and Uche Nnaji…