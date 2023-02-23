FEMI OLADEHIN: I Am Determined to Challenge Eti-Osa’s Status Quo





For Femi Oladehin, Eti-Osa (which comprises Lagos Island, Ikoyi and Victoria Island, the business hub of Lagos) is the richest federal constituency in Nigeria but lacks effective representation. He spoke to Segun James about his determination to change the status quo as he stakes his integrity and resources in the February 25 parliamentary poll

Given how politics in Lagos is structured, you need to belong to an entrenched political platform to attain a leadership position. How do you intend to get funded with a party such as ADC?

The truth is that a lot of the larger political parties are not exactly funded by individuals. This means that Lagos resources are always going to be used for the elections irrespective of what they tell us. We’ve spent the first six weeks prior to now effectively talking to individuals, people one on one, home-to-home, roadshows, and talking to people individually. Now, we realised that because of the resources that we had, we had to make a…





Source: Thisday Newspaper