Governments Urged to  End Rising Gender Inequality in Nigeria





Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

The Nigerian Feminist Forum (NFF) has called on governments at all levels to find a lasting solution to the rising gender inequality in Nigeria.

The forum urged them to critically support policies and initiatives that promote social justice and to take concrete steps to implement them.

This was contained in a communique issued yesterday at the end of the stakeholders meeting during the World Day of Social Justice celebration in Lokoja, Kogi State’s capital.

The NFF said: “We further call on governments at local, state and federal levels to remove barriers to social justice for women and ensure opportunities for the advancement of social justice for women are in place.

“Governments at all levels must take bold steps to promote inclusive economic advancement, protect women’s human rights, and address social and economic inequalities that hold women back from achieving their potential.”

The government was tasked to hold itself…





Source: Thisday Newspaper