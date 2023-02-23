Kwara Gov Names Emir of Lafiagi, Mustapha, Aboyeji, Others as Board Members of Education Trust Fund





• Amolegbe appointed Fund’s ES

Kwara State Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has created a board for the state’s Education Trust Fund, with members drawn from great backgrounds.

The governor appointed philanthropist Abdulhakeem Uthman Mustapha (SAN) as the chairman of the Fund that is a strong component of the Kwara State Education Transformation Agenda (KWETA) and is designed to mobilise resources to support infrastructural development and growth in the public sector education in the state.

KWETA had been borne out of the state’s Kwara Education Futures summit in 2021. Another component of it is the KwaraLEARN, which introduces technology and improved accountability and transparency to the basic education sector.

A.U. Mustapha, as he is fondly called, is an alumnus of the Harvard Business School, Manchester Business School, Suffolk Law School, Business School Netherlands, Nigerian Law School and Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

He is the principal…





Source: Thisday Newspaper