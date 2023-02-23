NAFDAC Signs Partnership Deal with Medical Sciences Varsity on Research





Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFADC) and the University of Medical Sciences (UniMed), Ondo, Ondo State, yesterday, signed an agreement to carry out research on food safety, herbal medicine and drug discovery.

The agreement would formalise collaboration between the two institutions and commit them to working closely together in the areas of training, capacity building, institutional building, applied research and community-based projects.

The Director General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, dropped the hint at the official signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Understanding between the agency and UniMed, in Lagos on Tuesday.

Adeyeye said the two institutions would be collaborating in the areas of scientific research, such as conducting and promoting mycotoxin research, technology transfer in the area of quality control and assurance, risk assessment and management in food systems.

The NAFDAC





Source: Thisday Newspaper