Naira Swap: Over N500bn Yet to Be Returned to CBN, Says EFCC Boss





•Deploys full contingent of operatives, technology to tackle vote-buying

•Supreme Court to deliver judgement on suit against banning N500, N1000 March 3

•Tinubu’s presidency will reverse policy, says lawmaker

Alex Enumah in Abuja and Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. AbudulRasheed Bawa, yesterday disclosed that over N500 billion of the old N500 and N1,000 banknotes were yet to be returned to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in line with the apex bank’s directive following the naira redesign project.

Also, the controversy over the naira redesign policy of the federal government would finally be rested on March 3, when the apex court would be expected to deliver judgment in the matter. A seven-man panel of the apex court presided by Justice John Okoro announced the date for judgment shortly after taking all arguments for and against the policy.

The CBN as part of its demonitisation policy…





Source: Thisday Newspaper