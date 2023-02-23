National Security Council: Elections Will Hold as Scheduled





•Police probing some governors for allegedly inciting violence

•US harps on peaceful, free, fair voting process in Nigeria

•PDP PCC condemns attack on TV, radio station in Rivers

Deji Elumoye in Abuja, Sunday Ehigiator in Lagos, Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti and Laleye Dipo in Minna

Contrary to fears that were being expressed in some quarters that the February 25 Presidential and National Assembly elections might be postponed, the National Security Council (NSC) rose from its maiden meeting in 2023, yesterday, with an assurance that the presidential and National Assembly elections billed for this Saturday would hold as scheduled. Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, gave the assurance when he briefed newsmen on the outcome of the meeting presided by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Council Chambers of State House, Abuja.

Malami said the meeting was briefed by Chief of Defence Staff, the three service chiefs,…





Source: Thisday Newspaper