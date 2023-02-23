NEXIM Bank Secures $400m Facility for Burutu Port, Others





•As Nigerian Navy Holdings signs MoU with Akewa Global Services on development of port

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Nigeria Export-Import Bank (NEXIM) said yesterday it secured $400 million facility from the Africa Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) and other multilateral institutions for infrastructure development in ports including Burutu Port, in Delta State, among other projects.

The bank made the disclosure as the Nigerian Navy Holdings Ltd and and Akewa Global Services Ltd signed a memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the management and development of infrastructure at the port.

Speaking at the signing ceremony at the Naval Headquarters in Abuja, the Managing Director of the bank, Alhaji Abubakar Bello, said the bank, in a renewed determination to ensure the success of the project, engaged multilateral institutions which culminated in the signing of an MoU with Afreximbank.

“We engaged multinational institutions and I want to tell the consortium members…





Source: Thisday Newspaper