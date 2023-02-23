NSIA-LUTH: Providing Comprehensive Treatment, Psychotherapy for Cancer Patients





Rebecca Ejifoma writes on the efforts of the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority/Lagos University Teaching Hospital, NSIA-LUTH, Cancer Centre, NLCC, in providing comprehensive treatment, including psychotherapy for cancer patients, while calling on Nigerians and West Africans to its state-of-the-art centre with cutting-edge equipment for early detection to tame cancer scourge

Despite the presence of fully equipped cancer care centre like the NLCC, no one wishes to be diagnosed with any form of cancer – cervical and breast, among others. This is because, over the years, experts have expressed worry at the rate at which the treatable disease is synonymous with death by societal definition.

While the government continues to play its part in supporting and developing a health system for adequate, qualitative and affordable health services to her citizens, health experts have seen a need for more synergy from citizens, NGOs, and multinationals to quell the mortality and…





Source: Thisday Newspaper