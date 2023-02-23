Obaseki Expands Internet Connectivity, to Connect LGAs with Fibre Optic Cables





The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has entered a new partnership with data centre and ICT infrastructure firm, Geniserve Limited, to connect all 18 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Edo State with fibre optic cables, to enhance internet connectivity.

Obaseki, at the formal signing of the documents for the partnership, at the Government House, Benin City, said the government, with the deal, targets the installation of about 2,000km of fibre optic connectivity across the state.

According to him, “We are making history today because we have just signed an agreement with our partners to build a fibre optic connectivity across all the 18 LGAs of Edo State. We believe that by the end of the exercise, we would have in excess of 2,000km of fibres connecting various parts of the State.”

He said the deal would ensure that most schools and primary healthcare centres in the state are connected to the internet, noting, “We would create hotspots across several communities…





Source: Thisday Newspaper