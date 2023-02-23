Old Notes: Security Agencies to Determine Fate of Govs, Others over Alleged Treasonable Utterances, Says Malami





* Says president not in breach of apex court order

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The federal government has said the fate of some state governors and individuals being investigated for alleged treasonable utterances over the currency swap will be determined by the security agencies involved.

The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, stated this on Thursday at a news briefing at the State House, Abuja.

Some governors led by Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State had openly denigrated the Buhari policy, asking their citizens not to comply with the expiration of the legality of the old N500 and N1,000 notes.

While noting the certain undertones of treason in some of the utterances, the AGF stressed that investigation cannot be ruled out, adding that the relevant security agencies will determine if there will be the need for further action.

Malami emphasised the importance of the naira redesign policy, which he said will enable citizens…





Source: Thisday Newspaper