Oludare: Tinubu has Capacity to Fix Nigeria





Convener of Social Rehabilitation Group, US-based Dr. Charles Marindoti Oludare, in this interview laments the economic flux in the Nigerian economy and comes up with the view that the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has the capacity to fix the country. Excerpts:

You spoke recently on a TV programme castigating the CBN currency notes’ swap. What is the way forward to return normalcy to the finance sector?

Before we discuss normalcy, we must first start by understanding the genesis of the economic problem we’ve found ourselves in. The problem started in 2014 when Saudi Arabia wanted to bankrupt the United States fracking companies and they made all of us in OPEC flood the market with crude oil. The fracking companies at the time needed oil to sell for $88/barrel to be able to breakeven. In what can be described as a shot in the groin, Nigeria joined in flooding the market, we helped crash the price of oil alongside our biggest source of foreign…





Source: Thisday Newspaper