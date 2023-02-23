Olusunle: Atiku’s Govt Will Reset Nigeria





In an interview with Chuks Okocha, the Special Adviser on media and publicity to the Peoples Democratic Party’s Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, Tunde Olusunle, speaks on salient issues, particularly what Nigerians stand to benefit if Atiku is elected President at the poll on Saturday. Excerpts:

What should Nigerians expect from an Atiku Abubakar regime?

I can assure you that Nigerians can expect, and duly be served a listening, accessible, caring and performing Atiku Abubakar dispensation. That a PDP government under Atiku will be responsive, responsible and proactive, is given. While the ticket of one of Atiku’s major contenders in this contest has told adherents of a particular faith that their sensitivities and sensibilities don’t count, Atiku has always, and continuously, respected our religious plurality.

On every occasion he got the ticket of a party to contest, he ensured immediate and instantaneous regard for Christians. From Ben Obi, who was…





Source: Thisday Newspaper