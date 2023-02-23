Tinubu Deserves Votes of Niger Deltans, Says Emami 





A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Delta State and Ologbotsere of Warri Kingdom, Chief Ayirimi Emami, has urged eligible voters from the Niger Delta region of the country to seek the victory of his party”s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Saturday’s presidential election.

He made the plea while addressing the party chieftains and faithful at a rally in Warri, Delta State.

The politician who recalled that the historic call for power shift by Governors from Southern part of the country now tagged Asaba Declaration was made in the south south region said the people in the oil rich states should make it achievable by voting for the APC presidebtial candidate.

He called on the people to seek to inspire national unity by de – emphasizing ethno – religious sentiments and promote excellence above mediocrity in all spheres of our democratic development.

According to him the consistent position of APC governors in…





Source: Thisday Newspaper