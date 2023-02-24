87.2 Million Voters to Decide A Presidential Race Too Close to Call





*Biden: US stands with Nigeria as it charts new path to secure future

*UK, Canada, Japan, others laud signing of second peace accord

*Lawan preaches peaceful polls, drums support for Tinubu*Sheik Dahiru Bauchi endorses Atiku

*Obaseki: Atiku best choice for Edo people, urges them to reject same-faith presidency

Emmanuel Addeh, Sunday Aborisade, Michael Olugbode, Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja, Emma Okonji and Ugo Aliogo in Lagos

As Nigerians prepare to go to the polls tomorrow to elect a new president in an election that is too close to call with four leading candidates, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has revealed that 87,209,007 voters out of the 93,469,008 registered voters have collected their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) and would be expected to vote.

The commission revealed this in a document made available to journalists. On same day, Nigerians would also elect members of the 10th National Assembly.

The four leading presidential…





