Akwa Ibom to Partner FG for Successful 2023 Census





*Ememobong chairs state publicity steering committee

With the 2023 National Population and Housing Census, PHC, fast approaching, the Akwa Ibom State Government has declared total support towards its success, even as the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Comrade Ini Ememobong is penciled to be the Chairman of the State 2023 Census Publicity Steering Committee.

The State Publicity Steering Committee, which aim is to provide effective public sensitization and enlightenment on the 2023 Census, will have the Federal Commissioner, National Population Commission, NPC, AKS, Chief Benedict Ukpong, as the Co-Chairman. Membership will be drawn amongst journalists in the Press Community in Akwa Ibom State.

To this end, the Akwa Ibom State Government, has indicated the readiness to put in place necessary apparatuses to ensure that the Akwa Ibom populace is properly updated on the 2023 Population and Housing Census, scheduled to hold across the country from 29th March…





Source: Thisday Newspaper