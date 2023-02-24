Awoyemi: Insurance Industry Must Promote Adoption of Digital Assets to Deepen Coverage





James Emejo in Abuja

The Founder/Chairman of Proshare Nigeria, Mr. Olufemi Awoyemi, has called on the insurance industry to spearhead the adoption of digital assets in the country in order to leverage inherent risks for wider coverage.

He said to thrive amid the emerging challenges facing the industry, insurance operators must be innovative by exploring accessible and affordable products that address the needs of the society.

Speaking on “Shaping the Financial Sector: Emergent Challenges and Opportunities – The National Budget as it Relates to the Insurance Sector,” he also stressed the need for the insurance regulator and operators to press more for the recapitalisation of the industry as well as passage of the Insurance Amendment bill.

Awoyemi said the 2023 national budget does not hold much promise for the industry unlike in other climes where regulation, taxation, infrastructure and social welfare programmes all have significant impact on the sector.

He argued that…





Source: Thisday Newspaper