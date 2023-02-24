Billionaire Philanthropist, Otedola Donates Engineering Faculty to Augustine University





*Lays foundation stone for block 2 and 3

*Pledges to support varsity to become number one centre of excellence in Africa

Nigeria’s billionaire businessman and philanthropist, Mr. Femi Otedola has handed over the completed block A of a multi-billion-naira faculty of engineering complex to Augustine University, Ilara, Epe, Lagos State, in fulfilment of his dream to add a lasting value to the institution and its students.

Otedola, who is the Chancellor of Augustine University, handed over the edifice to the school, at the inauguration and handover ceremony held on Wednesday, in the presence of his mother and inspirer of the project, Lady Doja Otedola; Proprietor of the institution and Archbishop of the Metropolitan Sea of Lagos, Archbishop Adewale Martins, amongst other dignitaries.

The donor also laid the foundation stone for phase 2 of the faculty complex, which he promised would be completed in not more than two years.

The school named the engineering faculty building…





Source: Thisday Newspaper